The PC version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns And free on Steam for a limited period of time. To be precise, the free trial is already available now and will be until 19:00 on Sunday 19 February 2023.

If you want to take advantage of it, here find the Steam page of the Firaxis and 2K strategy. Like all free trials, any progress you make in the game and any optional purchases will come preserved in case you later decide to buy the full game.

In this regard, we point out that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is currently on offer on Steam: the price of the standard edition is 35.99 euros (instead of 59.99 euros) while that of the Legendary Edition is 59.99 euros (instead of 99.99 euros), in both cases with a 40% discount valid until March 2, 2023. The Legendary Edition also includes the Season Pass, which includes Redemption DLC introducing Venom as a playable character, due out next week.

You therefore have the whole weekend to play Marvel’s Midnight Suns for free, more than enough time to assimilate the game mechanics and make progress in the main campaign. If you are a PS5 and PS4 player, however, we mention that a two-hour trial version is available for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers.

If the free trial of Steam is not enough to dispel all your doubts, we also suggest you read our review of Marvel’s Midnight Suns.