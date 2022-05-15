Marvel’s Midnight Suns has just been age-rated in South Korea.

The age classification – deliberated on 13th May and published on Friday – suggests the tactical card-battle RPG may be coming to PC, Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles sooner than expected.

As spotted by a members of r/LeaksandRumors, the RPG has been awarded a 15 rating, the description for which explains how Marvel’s Midnight Suns will take on the Hydra in a game. The board cites the game’s “many expressions that look like violence and blood towards living things” as the reason why it was given a 15 rating.



Officially, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is still slated for a “second half of 2022” release, but the rating now hints that it’s coming sooner rather than later, not least because it was also recently rated in Australiatoo, where it was given a “mature” rating.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns takes inspiration from the Midnight Sons comic book run of the mid-90s, which told the story of a band of supernatural superheroes as they battled against Lilith, Mother of All Demons.

As Matt helpfully summarized for us when the gameplay trailer dropped, in Firaxis’ game, Lilith has been resurrected by Hydra and will stop at nothing to fulfill a prophecy and bring back her master using the full force of her demonic army. In response to this hellish threat, the Caretaker chooses to reform the Midnight Sons with a few new heroes in tow – including the Avengers, who decides to revive legendary hero The Hunter, the child of Lilith and the only one known to have defeated her before .