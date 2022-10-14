Despite multiple delays, Marvel’s Midnight Suns remains one of the most anticipated games for later this year. As we get closer to its release date, more and more information about this installment has come to light, and this time it has been revealed how long it will take us to finish this title.

In a recent broadcast, Creative Director Jake Solomon and Producer Garth DeAngelis revealed that end up Marvel’s Midnight Suns it will take us about 50 hoursalthough if you decide to leave as quickly as possible, you could reach the final credits in just 40. Along with this, we must add the additional time that we can find with all the additional content, which they assure is enough.

During their talk, Solomon and DeAngelis pointed out that some of the people who are testing the game have taken up to 80 hours to get to the end of all the additional content. Without a doubt, a huge amount that perhaps many did not expect.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 2. On related topics, these are the special editions of the game. Similarly, here you can check our interview with the director of the title.

Editor’s note:

Considering the strategy games we’ve seen this year, 50 hours seems like a bit above standard. However, it looks like this will be the adventure Marvel fans have been waiting for for a while.

Via: Marvel’s Midnight Suns