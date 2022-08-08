Originally, Marvel’s Midnight Suns It was going to reach our hands last March. However, the game was pushed back to October. Now, today it has been revealed that the next Firaxis title has been delayed againand could well last until next year.

During the recent Take-Two investor meeting, Strauss Zelnick, CEO of the company, revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will last until the end of the fiscal yearwhich ends on March 31, 2023, so we will probably see this title until February or March of next year.

Alongside this, it has been mentioned that only the PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC versions will be available at the end of the fiscal year, while PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch users have to wait even longer. For its part, Take-Two has mentioned that this decision was made “to ensure that the Firaxis Games and 2K teams provide the best possible experience for our fans.”

Fortunately, Zelnick doesn’t expect a third delay to take place, saying he isn’t “worried about it.” For the meantime, he is expected to Marvel’s Midnight Suns arrives on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC before the end of the current fiscal yearwhile users of PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch will have to wait a little longer.

Although this frees up the already busy month of October a bit, it is a shame that one of the most anticipated projects of the year will not be available until next year. Hopefully soon we will at least have a new look at this installment.

