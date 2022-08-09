Although it looked like it was in the pipeline for October, Marvel’s Midnight Suns was again postponed.

The release is now scheduled for fiscal year 2023 on Xbox Series X / S, PS5 and PC, which could be any date by March 31, 2023. The PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions will arrive even later.

In a new tweet, Firaxis confirmed the postponement, underlining that the decision was made for “ensure the best possible experience for our fans“. The team also revealed that Marvel’s Midnight Suns is”arguably the greatest game we’ve ever made“.

That’s a pretty big claim, especially when you consider the sheer size of XCOM 2 at launch (though it got even bigger with War of the Chosen, not to mention the mods). Marvel’s Midnight Suns features 13 playable characters, including the player-controlled Huter, each with their own unique playstyle, cards, and power-ups.

Important update from the Midnight Suns team pic.twitter.com/79yVfzpDED – Marvel’s Midnight Suns (@midnightsuns) August 8, 2022



As mentioned, at the moment we don’t know when Marvel’s Midnight Suns will arrive with precision. According to the developers, this is a very ambitious project and, probably, this extra development time will be useful for the team to realize its vision for the title.

