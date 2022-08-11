The hype for Marvel’s Midnight Suns got a bit “stuck” with the announcement by 2K And Firaxis of another postponement for the game, which has been moved from this year to early 2023. Despite this, the recent stream of new trailers continues and, after seeing Captain Marvel and his role in the game, a new dedicated trailer to the heroes it focuses on Wolverine.

Like previous hero trailers, this one is also quite short, although it does show some glimpses of Wolverine as he tears apart enemies using his iconic claws.

If 2K follows the pattern of the trailers published for the previous heroes, in the next few days we will probably be able to take a deeper look at how Wolverine will act in combat and what his moveset will be like in an in-depth gameplay video, as well as a video focused on the his story as a comic book character.

Previous dives into hero gameplay have shown Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns was supposed to be out in October, but is now scheduled to launch for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC at a yet to be defined date this fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo versions Game switches will be launched at a later time.

Source: Gamingbolt.