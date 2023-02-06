Marvel’s Midnight Suns offers various superheroes that we can control in tactical missions, taking advantage of their unique abilities. However, during an interview with PCGamesN, Marvel’s Midnight Suns director Jake Solomon revealed that the initial idea for the game featured over 25 heroes. The final game settled on 12 heroes, but Solomon would have wanted as many as 60.

Solomon spoke to the magazine about the first concepts for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which included a large number of heroes: obviously many did not make it to the final version, but at least fans can at least enjoy the addition of Deadpool with the DLC The Good, The Bad, and The Undead.

Precisely, Solomon said: “I could even talk about 50 or 60 heroes. I would be excited to tell their stories and have them interact with each other. My executive producer showed me the initial roster of the game. They were about 25 heroes. And it was ridiculous. He said, “We’ll never make that many heroes and all that.”

Obviously each hero must have his own story, his own space in the general plot and must have gameplay characteristics that blend correctly with those of the other Marvel’s Midnight Suns characters. Greatly increase the number of characters it makes everything exponentially more complex, as well as requiring more time and money than what the team had available.

