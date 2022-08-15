2K And Firaxis continue to show the roster of Marvel’s Midnight Suns with various trailers.

After focusing on Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Captain Marvel, developers switched to Wolverine with a new trailer dedicated to the hero. Now another trailer has been released for one of the most beloved characters.

The new video focuses on Wolverine’s story as a comic book character, before talking about some of Wolverine’s most iconic arcs and characters. Unsurprisingly, there is a lot to talk about for such a beloved and iconic character. Like other characters, Wolverine will soon receive an in-depth gameplay trailer.

Marvel’s Wolverine was slated for release in October, but has recently been postponed for a second time. The game is scheduled to launch in April 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC, with PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions to launch later.

Source: Gamingbolt.