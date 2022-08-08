A few months after its launch, Firaxis Games continues to offer more gameplay videos focusing on the heroes of Marvel’s Midnights Suns. Having already seen previous videos starring Iron Man, Captain America or Doctor Strange, today we can take a look at the mighty Captain Marvel in action.

The video in question was posted on the game’s official YouTube channel, and in it we can finally see Captain Marvel, one of the most powerful Avengers around, using her cosmic powers as a skill.

Carol Danvers has the ability to attack at both close range and long range and with a fairly balanced skill set (both defensive and offensive), we can see that Captain Marvel will be a fairly balanced team member. Below you can view the gameplay video.

Now all that remains is to wait for October 7, the day in which Firaxis Games and 2K Games have chosen to launch on the market Marvel’s Midnight Sunsfor Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PS5 and PC.

Source: Happy Gamer