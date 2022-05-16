Marvel’s Midnight Sunsthe newest game based on marvel superheroesIt should have come out last March. However, it was delayed for later. There is no new information about it but an indication suggests that there will be news soon.

What happens is that a record of this proposal has emerged before the South Korean game rating system, which suggests an imminent publication. It is listed for over 15 years.

That would be the equivalent of 16 of PEGI or the T (teenagers) for adolescents of the ESRB. It could be expected that there would be news about it very soon.

This year there will be no E3 as such, but if there will be different presentations where the companies will announce the games they are working on and that could be released soon. Among them that of Summer Game Fest 2022which will take place from June 9 to 12 with announcements and reveals of various titles.

Although Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a multiplatform title, it cannot be completely ruled out that it appears in some transmission of console manufacturers, such as the one from Xbox from microsoft either PlayStation from Sony.

could also apply for Nintendoalthough the company has not yet announced something similar to a nintendo direct for the summer. But maybe Firaxis Gamesin charge of its development, or 2K they could make an announcement on their own.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is due out in the second half of 2022

As previously revealed Marvel’s Midnight Suns It will be released in the second half of 2022. That is, between June and December of this year. We are in May, so the revealed from South Korea is according to schedule.

In view of that, more information can be expected to flow in the coming weeks. This title belongs to the strategy genre in the style of the series of XCOMbut it also has a relationship system between characters.

One of its greatest attractions is that it brings together a super team of superheroes who must face Liliththe mother of demons revived by Hydra.

To do so, it is necessary to resort to a new character, the Hunterwhich can be female or male, which will be accompanied by various characters such as Wolverines or the Doctor Strange. will go out for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

