Doctor Strange will be a key member of the roster of Marvel’s Midnight Sunsas can be seen from video from gameplay published by 2K Games and Firaxis to introduce the character.

After the trailers dedicated to Captain America, Iron Man and Spider-Man, it’s up to the Supreme Sorcerer put yourself in the spotlight for an in-depth analysis of the character and his abilities.

Doctor Strange is described as theperfect support unitsince thanks to his spells he is able to heal himself and his teammates, increase the effectiveness of attacks and at the same time deliver powerful blows.

With different outfitsStrange represents the connecting point between the traditional Marvel universe and the mystical one, on which the Marvel’s Midnight Suns campaign will focus.