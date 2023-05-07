Just a few days until the launch of Blood Stormthe fourth and final DLC of Marvel’s Midnight Suns and to brighten the wait, the developers of Firaxis have published a new gameplay videos starring Tempesta, which you can view in the player below.

The specialty of this heroine is to stun enemies with lightning, and in addition, her style of play is influenced by a unique mechanic, called in English “Next Turn“. When you draw cards that have this wording in their description, they become stronger and if they are used in the next turn.

This mechanic goes well with passive of this character. In fact, Rising Storm increases the probability that Tempesta will be able to stun an opponent in proportion to the number of cards in the player’s hand, while Goddess Blessing allows you to activate “Next Turn” effects immediately, without having to wait for the next turn.

The Bloodstorm DLC will be available fromMay 11th. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of Marvel’s Midnight Suns will also be available on the same day, while the Nintendo Switch version has unfortunately been permanently cancelled.