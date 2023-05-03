Last year there were some problems with the latest game developed by phyraxis, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, The same that ended up appearing only for some platforms that do not include all the promised ones. One of them that was quite expected is neither more nor less than the nintendoswitch, which apparently will no longer be true.

A reminder was recently given that versions of ps4 and Xbox One they will finally see the light of day in the following weeks, and this comes precisely to celebrate that they have finished developing the new DLC content. That’s where the dev team broke the bad news around switchesconfirming that they are no longer working on it.

Here is what they mention in their statement:

All four DLC installments (The Good, the Bad, and the Undead; Redemption; The Hunger; and Blood Storm) will be available on launch day for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players who purchase the Legendary Edition of the game or Marvel’s Midnight. . Season pass. Please note that a Nintendo Switch version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is no longer planned.

Something that should also be considered is that the versions of ps4 and Xbox One They will only be purchased digitally, so the physical ones are exclusive to xbox series x and also playstation 5. On the other hand, it is commented that the gaming performance in Steam Deck It is good, an option for those who are still looking for the portable alternative.

Remember that this game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: With this it can be a little scary with the Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy, since this is also still in development supposedly for July of this year. There are many users who want to play it there, hopefully there will be no cancellation.