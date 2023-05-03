Marvel’s Midnight Sunsa tactical RPG released in 2022, will finally come up Xbox One And Playstation 4 next May 11, but there is bad news for owners of Nintendo Switch.

In a post on the official blog of Marvel’s Midnight Suns in which both the latest DLC and the release date of the versions were announced Playstation 4 And Xbox One of the game, the team of Firaxis stated that they have no plans for any release for Nintendo Switch.

On the same day that new versions of Marvel’s Midnight Sunsa package containing the i DLCs previously published, containing Deadpool, Venom And Morbiusalong with the latest planned DLC called Storm. Everything will be available for purchase through Legendary Edition of the game or through the Season Pass Of Marvel’s Midnight Suns. The game has been well received by critics since its release, thanks to its combat system that rewards tactics and a great deck building system. To stand out, however, is certainly the role-playing sector of Marvel’s Midnight Sunswhich together with everything else allows the overall experience to be fun even after several hours of play.