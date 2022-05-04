Marvel’s Midnight Suns has been classified in Australia in these hours, which might suggest that one release date may be revealed soon, considering how the title could be close to final completion at this point.

Recall that the new strategic by Firaxis and focused on the Marvel license was set to come out in March according to the first announcements, but was then postponed to the second half of 2022, still without a more precise indication of its arrival on the market.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns, image with the characters

Yesterday, the Australian Classification Board included Marvel’s Midnight Suns in its catalog, also assigning the “Mature” category.

Although this is not a very precise indication, the classification usually comes when the product has taken one almost complete form, which could mean a possible announcement of the new release date soon. On the other hand, we are approaching the season of presentations and announcements, so even Marvel’s Midnight Suns will probably return to show itself after a long period of silence.

Among the details that emerged from the classification emerge “mature themes and supernatural violence” and also the presence of “in-game purchases”, which according to what Firaxis reported should only concern cosmetic elements to be applied to the characters, therefore without effects on the gameplay .

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a turn-based strategy for PC and console in the style of XCOM, coming from the same development team, but focused on the Marvel series containing various superheroes. Some time ago we saw a first gameplay video and we talked about it in a dedicated preview.