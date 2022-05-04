In November of last year, 2K Games and developers Firaxis they admitted that Marvel’s Midnight Suns it still needed some time and so it wouldn’t be out in March 2022 as planned.

After several months of silence surrounding the project, Marvel’s Midnight Suns has now received an age rating from the Australian Classification Board. This could indicate that the launch, or at least the reveal of the release date, could happen soon.

Based on the ratings of other games like Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Midnight Suns could launch in the next two to four months. The rating indicates “Mature Themes and Supernatural Violence” along with “In-Game Purchases”. The latter is in line with Firaxis which states that microtransactions would be cosmetic only and would have no impact on gameplay.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch at launch.

