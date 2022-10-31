Marvel’s Midnight Suns will draw on the mystical and supernatural universe of the House of Ideas, and the developers of Firaxis have seen fit to commission the creation of a series of animated short films to lay the foundations of this world. The first can be found above and presents the Salem Sisters.

Featuring a duration of approximately 80 hours, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will see a team of heroes unite to face the threat of Lilith, and the video it tells precisely the genesis of this powerful villain, naturally linked to the legend of the Darkhold.

At the command of Hunter, our task during the campaign will therefore be to fight with the infernal troops and those of Hydra, using an equipment capable of awakening the “magical” side even of characters like Iron Man and Spider-Man.

There is no doubt that 2K Games is pushing this interesting tie-in a lot on a promotional level, which comes in the form of one turn-based strategy with a great thickness and a disproportionate amount of content.