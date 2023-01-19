Deadpool will soon join the roster of Marvel’s Midnight Suns in the form of DLCsas the teaser reveals trailer published by Firaxis and 2K Games, which gives us an appointment for a detailed presentation that will be broadcast tonight at 18.00.

Received with excellent marks from the critics, Marvel’s Midnight Suns reaffirms the strategic formula for which the authors of XCOM are well known, with all its depth and its facets, applying it however to the universe of marvel characters.

With this in mind, the chatty mercenary brought to the big screen by Ryan Reynolds could not be missing, and in the video we see him dressed up like a kind of sorcerer: we can already imagine what his contribution will be in the game in terms of humor and irreverent jokes.

Constantly intent on breaking the fourth wall, Deadpool will be the first of four DLCs arriving for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, obviously included in the Season Pass of the game. We imagine that in tonight’s stream we will find out the release date of the downloadable pack.

