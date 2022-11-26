Marvel’s Midnight Suns returns to show itself in action, in this case with a trailer dedicated to combat system of the game and its many strategic facets, which promise to guarantee an experience of great depth on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

As you recall, a few days ago we tried Marvel’s Midnight Suns and we happened to clearly notice the depth of gameplay that characterizes the system developed by Firaxis, son of the umpteenth evolution of the XCOM formula that many enthusiasts have always appreciated.

Between turns, specific skills for each character and a card system In short, which appears quite layered, the long and substantial campaign of Marvel’s Midnight Suns promises to involve us in an exciting experience.

Inspired by Marvel’s esoteric universe, the awaited tie-in will put us in the role of Hunter, a warrior determined to stop the advance of the demon Lilith and her devastating horde of evil creatures, made even more dangerous by the alliance with the Hydra.

To deal with this threat we will have to enlist the help of the mightiest heroes on Earth: from Iron Man to Doctor Strange, from Blade to Ghost Rider, from Spider-Man to Captain Marvel, we will have a large roster of characters at our disposal to create the our team and accomplish the difficult mission.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting December 2 in the PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions, while the release date of the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch editions has not yet been confirmed by the authors.