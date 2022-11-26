The release date of Marvel’s Midnight Suns is getting closer and, to increase the hype around the title in question, the development team Firaxis Games has now provided a more detailed look at how the combat mechanics of the game via a gameplay videos.

This trailer, which you can find at the head of the article, offers players a more precise idea of how the turn-based tactical combat system of the game will be structured. Heroes will be able to unleash a variety of combat maneuvers using the cards in a virtual deckin a system reminiscent of iconic titles of the genre such as XCOM extension.

Players will have free choice on the assembly of their superhero team and on the skill selection of each of the team members before leaving for the missions. Even the weapon choices and equipment will play a key role in Marvel’s Midnight Sun.

Those wishing to learn more about the title ahead of its launch will have updates in the coming days. In fact, to celebrate the imminent release of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the developers have organized a special event live streaming event to be held next Tuesday, November 29th.

Finally, we remind you that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be released on December 2nd and will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.