A new one arrives from Firaxis and 2K Games video from gameplay for Marvel’s Midnight Sunswhich in this case shows the character of Nicothe star of the Runaways who is part of the game’s extensive roster.

Featuring a duration of approximately 80 hours, Marvel’s Midnight Suns will deliver to fans of the House of Ideas and strategic titles an experience that promises to be truly exciting, rich and multifaceted.

As you may know, Nico Minoru is a fighter equipped with a magical staff that allows her to fly, teleport, use telekinesis and create energy shields to avoid being hit.

Skills that the developers of Marvel’s Midnight Suns have tried to bring to the screen in an extremely faithful way, adding another hero of great depth to the long list of characters that we will find within the campaign.