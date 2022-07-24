2K and Firaxis Games have released a new one gameplay video from Marvel’s Midnight Suns starring Spider-Man which unveils its special features and abilities in the strategic combat coming in October on PC and consoles.

As explained in the video, Spider-Man stands out in the variegated roster of Marvel’s Midnight Suns due to its surprising agility, a feature that was represented in the strategy of Firaxis Games by giving it quick and free cards.

Our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, however, doesn’t excel in offensive power, but compensates with devastating environmental attacks, on which a good part of his set revolves. The Opportunist card, for example, allows him to unleash two attacks of this type without using Heroism points and, once upgraded, also increases their damage.

We remind you that Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting October 7 for PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One and PC. The game is also in development for the Nintendo Switch, but the latter version does not yet have a release date.

Spider-Man is just one of the many heroes that we will be able to use in the game. For example, in the trailers published in recent days we have also seen Iron Man and Captain America in action.