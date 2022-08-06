Marvel’s Midnight Suns will include in their roster too Captain Marveland this new trailer of the gameplay illustrates the various abilities of the powerful character, no doubt able to make a difference in battle.

After the video with the story of Captain Marvel, here it is Carol Danvers in action with her repertoire of moves, which include a card with which the heroine can further increase her strength.

Just like in the comics, Captain Marvel can emit devastating cosmic rays from his hands, but also fight in a more traditional way, still inflicting massive damage on his opponents, of any shape and size.

It is at the same time a unit with great resistance, able to block the hits of the enemies and therefore act as a catalyst to preserve the health of its teammates.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will be available starting in October 7 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions.