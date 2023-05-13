2K and Marvel Entertainment have recently launched Marvel’s Midnight Suns on Xbox One and PS4, digitally only, joining the already available platforms Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S. Bloodstorm, the fourth and final post-launch downloadable content for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, featuring the recruitable hero Storm, is now available worldwide and on all platforms, including Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Bloodstorm includes new Story missions with the grand finale unlocked by completing all Season Pass missions.

The RISK Room Improvement Project, made by Storm, adds modifiers that allow you to adjust the difficulty of enemies, affecting stats and the amount of XP gained. You can also add more heroes, upgrading the Research Project to add more customization options, including enemies you’ve already encountered in previous missions. Each DLC pack includes three new story missions for each of the heroes from previous DLCs. Players who purchase all four post-launch DLC packs or the Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass, and complete all 12 story missions, will also unlock a secret bonus mission.