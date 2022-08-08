Through Take-Two’s tax report we have the opportunity to discover that Marvel’s Midnight Suns release date has been postponed. The PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC versions are now expected by the end of March 2023, while the PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions have no date, not even a reference year.

Recall that Marvel’s Midnight Suns it was scheduled for October 7, 2022: the postponement of the release date therefore arrives about three months before the release. The new generation versions should not be too late, given that probably (unless further delays) we are talking about the first months of 2023.

The “problem” seems to be with the old gen versions: The fact that the PS4, Xbox One and Switch editions don’t have any kind of release date, could indicate that developers are struggling to optimize the game for such underpowered hardware. Obviously this is just a speculation.

We also remember that this reference is not the first: Marvel’s Midnight Suns was originally scheduled for spring 2022. Officially, the game has been delayed to give the team time to create the best video game possible and ensure fans have the best experience.