Motive has confirmed that it’s agreed another “community council” to guide development of its new Iron Man game so that fans can “feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process.”

EA confirmed over a year ago that it was developing a single-player third-person action adventure Iron Man game as part of a new collaboration between it and Marvel for “several” new projects. And just like the Dead Space remake – which was acclaimed by critics and players alike – Motive hopes to use a fan-based community council to keep it on the right track.

“I can’t believe it’s been over a year since my last update about our beloved Motive Studio,” GM Patrick Klaus said by way of a statement posted to the official website.

“Exciting things have happened since then! In January, we released our remake of the iconic Dead Space, which earned so much praise from players and press alike. This was a big milestone for us; it gave us a chance to show our passion, our expertise, and our commitment to quality in all that we do.

“Even this early in the process, we’ve put in place a Community Council made up of Iron Man and Marvel fans; as with Dead Space, they’ll be offering feedback on pretty much everything throughout the development process.”

Klaus also confirmed that the team has “chosen Unreal Engine 5 as our game engine in order to empower the dev team to work their magic and create something really special.”

