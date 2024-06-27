Marvel announces that its dark humor animated series is returning with a new season. Hit Monkey will premiere on July 15 on Hulu and will surely be on Disney+ in our region. First season You can enjoy it right now.

Hit Monkey follows a Japanese snow monkey (voiced by Fred Tatasciore) who embarks on an epic quest for revenge, guided by the ghost of Bryce (Jason Sudeikis), a hitman who becomes his mentor.

To celebrate the announcement of this season, Marvel presents a new trailer that moves the action from Tokyo to New York, where Monkey faces his new status as a famous “killer of killers” and Bryce tries to repair the damage he suffered in life.

Also returning for this season are Olivia Munn and Ally Maki as Akiko Yokohama and Haruka respectively.

Hit Monkey travels to New York to fix his problems

Upon arriving in a new town, you encounter some key characters from Bryce’s past, such as Iris, Bryce’s estranged daughter, voiced by Cristin Milioti, and Eunice, Bryce’s foul-mouthed former agent, voiced by Cristin Milioti. voiced by Leslie Jones.

We’ll also see some great supporting characters, including crime scene cleaner Buddy, played by Rob Corddry; a time-bending con man played by Jim Gaffigan; and the Devil, played by legendary voice actor Keith David.

The season also takes Monkey on a journey of self-discovery, as he confronts his capacity for violent revenge. It will be time for him to resolve many of his deeper issues from the first season.

