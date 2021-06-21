In a recent interview, senior narrative director Mary DeMarle said that Eidos Montreal had thought of streamer of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix, in fact, does not want creators, for fear of running into problems with DMCA with Twitch and YouTube, don’t play the new Guardians of the Galaxy adventure. This is why he thought of a mode that avoids the many music present in the game.

Anyone who knows the Marvel comic, has seen two Disney movies in theaters or has read our preview of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy knows that you can’t have a game about this down-and-out bunch of heroes without filling it with. quotes from the 70s-80s. Books, films and above all music of those years are the great protagonists of the adventures of Starlord and associates and the new game by Eidos Montreal will make use of famous songs from those years.

One thing that could, however, create big problems with YouTube and Twitch, extremely strict with all those who do not respect the digital copyrights some songs. For this reason, streamer mode is the only way to avoid this kind of problems: by deleting the musical references from the game, the bots of the streaming services will not intervene with the truncheon, making life easier for those who want to bring the game to their channel. .

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will arrive on all platforms available on the market on October 26, 2021.