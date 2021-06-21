Many are waiting with a certain degree of impatience Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, new game of Eidos Montreal licensed Marvel which looks much more promising than the title released last year and dedicated to another supergroup: that of Avengers.

The game (which will be released on October 26) immediately put its cards on the table: an action-packed, story driven adventure in which you will play the leader of the Guardians, Peter Quill, committed to keeping not only his enemies at bay, but also his friends, always trying to make the most of his team by making careful and informed choices both in battle and during the dialogues.

One element that was insisted upon during the presentation is that, unlike other similar titles, there will be no paid DLCs: all the various skins and collectibles present will be free and almost all already integrated into the game.

Mary DeMarle, Senior Narrative Director of Eidos Montreal, specified that they will be acquired during the adventure, exploring and finding collectibles and secrets. There will be about 39 possible alternative outfits (some have already been revealed as exclusive for pre-order bonuses and for Limited) and will be inspired “from everything from movies to comics, so you will also find classic costumes. They are simple cosmetics, they will not change the skills or the game system.“

Source: GameReactor