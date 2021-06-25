Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy had one multiplayer mode, but it was deleted in progress, transforming the game into a pure single player. The information comes from the LinkedIN profile of Simon Larouche, developer currently employed at Guerrilla Games. Among his work experiences, mention is made of the multiplayer mode of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Of course, there are no details on this, but it is interesting to know how the project was turned during development towards more player-friendly shores. The suspicion is that Square Enix was burned by the reception of Marvel’s Avengers, which went much worse than planned, and that it did not want to risk disappointing its potential customers again by launching another live service doomed to failure. Hence the choice of pure single player without DLC and microtransactions. If we want, that’s a bit like what Electronic Arts did with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, after the controversy aroused by the microtransactions of Star Wars Battlefront 2.

For the rest, we remind you that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy will be released on October 26, 2021 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.