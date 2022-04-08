Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy it was one of the most beautiful surprises of last year, a title with a strong narrative component, fun and capable of leaving something to the player. Unfortunately it paid for the failure of Marvel’s Avengers, the previous project that soon ended up in oblivion.

Thanks to a marketing campaign that failed to make the public understand the clear differences with the aforementioned GaaS, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy turned out to be almost a commercial flop. Such a pity. The creative director intervened on this (and more) Jean-Francois Dugas which, interviewed by Eurogamer, revealed how he did not regret it, despite the failure “at the box office”.

“We have done everything possible, but this is the reality of the market. Let’s not forget that this is a new intellectual property. While Guardians of the Galaxy is obviously a well-known brand, from a gaming standpoint it could be an unknown product“.

In the meantime, however, Xbox Game Pass is giving a big hand to Eidos Montreal and Square-Enix, being available on the Microsoft subscription service. Definitely worth a look, you won’t regret it.

Source: Eurogamer