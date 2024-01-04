It was launched on the market a couple of years ago. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxya video game that managed to remove the bad taste in the mouth that it left avengers, since the latter did not give the message well as to what type of release it was, since it was intended to be a single-player experience when in the end it contained microtransactions. However, as we already mentioned, this mistake was redeemed with this group of characters who went from 0 to stars when they rose in the spotlight by having their deliveries in the MCU.

For those who have not had the pleasure of trying this game, now you have the opportunity to do it completely free, and that is because Epic Games Store, store that gives titles every week to users who have an account, and the title to close its holiday season gifts has been precisely this. There were even other great offers like Ghostwire: Tokyo Or until Fallout 3so followers cannot complain about what was offered.

To download it you have to follow a few simple steps: First of all, you have to have an account on Epic Games Store, which is easy to obtain and free of charge, then you have to search for the game on the aforementioned page and click on the “get” button. That will take us to a purchase process page, which will tell us that they will charge us $0 in the local currency and that we will be able to enjoy the title.

This is its synopsis: