Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy introduced the ray tracing on PS5 And Xbox Series X with the latest update, and Digital Foundry has seen fit to compare the two versions. Which one runs better?

Available yesterday, the ray traced patch for Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy adds a third graphics mode which is added to the two already present (4K at 30 fps and 1080p at 60 fps) and can count on splendid ray traced reflections applied to water and to all glossy surfaces.

The result looks really good and adds character and depth to the visual rendering of the game, but it is clear that the application of such a technology has a cost in terms of performance: in this case the game runs at Dynamic 4K and 30fps, going down to 1620p in the more complex sequences.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X seem to behave in the same way, so there is no winning console in this comparison, but the patch unfortunately does not address the uncertainties that occur on the Sony platform in the 60 fps mode.

In this regard, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was locked at 30 fps on the Xbox Series S but the update has re-inserted the possibility of unlocking the frame rate, without improving the optimization in any way.