Through a video available on the cover of this news, IGN unveils a scene cut from the film Marvel’s Eternals, which sees Sprite confronting Dane about some fossils, which apparently aren’t what they appear to be. The clip was released just under 24 hours after the film was released on the Disney + digital platform.

As already mentioned in this article, the film is one of the many contents coming soon within the digital streaming platform, which will expand with the arrival of many other contents in January. The clip is a deleted scene from the film, in which the characters of Sprite and Dane, respectively played by Lia McHugh and Lia McHugh, are seen arguing with each other.

Inside the clip it is possible to see how Sprite tries to make Dane change his mind about everything he knows, including the nature of a fossil in the museum and even the name of some ancient gods. The two continue their speech by also referring to the character of Sersi, who is also not simply a human being.

The two continue talking until they are interrupted from what looks like an impending earthquake, which also concludes the same clip of the cut scene, which was not added within the film. The film will be available from tomorrow on the Disney + service and from February 15 on DVD and Blu-Ray 4K.

The date tomorrow is an excellent opportunity to be able to recover this further piece within the intricate MCU, which with the recent release of Spdier-Man: No Way Home it has opened the discourse even more towards parallel universes and realities. This appears to be just one of many deleted scenes from Marvel’s Eternal, which will most likely be released over the next few months by Disney and Marvel.

The story tells of the Eternals, immortal creatures present on our planet since time immemorial, with the task of protecting us in case of danger.