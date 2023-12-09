The source can be strongly suspected of impartiality, being an ex-Sony developer, but second Alex Smith the game Marvel’s Blade by Arkane just announced it wouldn’t be an Xbox exclusiveas requested by Marvel itself.
We can’t consider this a definitively reliable source, but Alex Smith, who made this claim, previously worked for Bend Studios within PlayStation Studiosin addition to Deviation Games and Ember Lab, therefore he is certainly a person close to the field of video game development, who could be aware of certain agreements.
According to Smith, non-exclusivity would be a feature requested directly from Marvel in virtually all new licensed game deals.
Smith reports that all Marvel-licensed video games whose agreements have been stipulated from 2022 onwards they will have to be multiplatform, which explains why EA’s Black Panther and Iron Man are not exclusive, and therefore Marvel’s Blade too, according to the developer.
With regard to Marvel’s Wolverinethe latter is not part of the new agreements as the contract was established before 2022 and would therefore not be part of the new policy requested by the publishing house, in addition to the possible different agreements that Sony could obtain with Disney also given the situation of the licensing Spider-Man.
Obviously we take the issue as a simple, absolutely uncontrolled rumor, but it could represent an interesting question, also considering the mystery of the failure to communicate theexclusivity of Marvel’s Blade despite being developed by a team from Xbox Game Studios, namely Arkane Lyon, which has generated rumors about the possibility that it is not exclusive to Xbox.
