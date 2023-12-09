The source can be strongly suspected of impartiality, being an ex-Sony developer, but second Alex Smith the game Marvel’s Blade by Arkane just announced it wouldn’t be an Xbox exclusiveas requested by Marvel itself.

We can’t consider this a definitively reliable source, but Alex Smith, who made this claim, previously worked for Bend Studios within PlayStation Studiosin addition to Deviation Games and Ember Lab, therefore he is certainly a person close to the field of video game development, who could be aware of certain agreements.

According to Smith, non-exclusivity would be a feature requested directly from Marvel in virtually all new licensed game deals.