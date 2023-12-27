During the last The Game Awards ceremony, Arkane Lyon surprised us by revealing Marvel's Blade, a new game starring the famous vampire hunter. While many were excited by this announcement, others were left wanting to know more about this project, including its release date. Well, it seems that we already have this information, and We will have to wait a long time before enjoying this title.

According to Jeff Grubb, famous industry insider, Marvel's Blade It is far from reaching our hands, since this title would be available on Xbox consoles and PC at some point in 2027. That's right, we will have to wait about four years to start hunting vampires on the streets of Paris. This is what Grubb commented on the matter:

“Arkane Blade. If you want to know when I'll be able to play it, then right now internally, they expect it to be sold on store shelves and digitally in the year 2027. That's the year they're aiming for with that game, at least until dWhere I know what Marvel is marking on their calendar… That means 2027 at the earliest; Don’t expect it before then.”

Although Grubb mentions that in 2027 it would arrive Marvel's Blade, The possibility that this title suffers from some type of delay has not been ruled out., and arrive after 2027. For their part, Arkane Lyon, Marvel or Xbox have remained silent. After its reveal in early December, we have had no further information about this project, especially the possible exclusivity on Microsoft consoles.

Let us remember that Arkane Lyon is part of ZeniMax Media, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2020. Although some titles, such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo They arrived on the PlayStation 5 as a temporary exclusive after this purchase was announced, titles like Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush and starfield Yes, they were exclusive to Xbox on consoles. Thus, There is no reason to doubt the exclusivity of Marvel's Blade on this platform.

Likewise, this would not be something new for Marvel. Let's remember that Sony has the license to Spider-Man, so the work that Insomniac Games has done with this property can only be found on PlayStation consoles. So it is very likely that the same will happen with Marvel's Blade and Xbox.

Regarding its developer, Arkane Lyon is a studio from France that has won the hearts of gamers for titles like Dishonored and Deathloop. For its part, Arkane Austin, the division located in the United States, was responsible for redfall, a title that disappointed many this year. It is important to make this distinction to avoid confusion. The team working on Marvel's Blade are not the same ones that gave us Redfall, although they are part of the same family of studios.

We can only wait and see what will happen with Marvel's Blade in the future. On related topics, you can learn more about the possible exclusivity of this title on Xbox here. Likewise, this is a new look at Arkane Lyon's work in conceptual art form.

Editor's Note:

2027 is still far away. While I understand all those who are angry and disappointed with the concept of waiting, it is important to mention that these types of announcements are not only made so that the public is aware of a game, but so that the publishers have something to offer in meetings. and position the studio when talking about income, investments and details that go beyond the general public.

Via: Jeff Grubb