Many assumed it was the case before, but many rumors started talking about a multiplatform game due to alleged pressure from Marvel.

The Game Awards 2023 trailer by Marvel's Blade was finally published on the official Xbox channels, with something new that made fans happy: the Xbox logo final which indicates the exclusive of the platform. This is a minor change from what we saw during the event, but for some it makes all the difference in the world, considering that it could be the final proof of the exclusive nature of the game for Xbox consoles and PC.

Video

“In Marvel's Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daywalker, half-man, half-vampire, torn between the society of the living and the power of the undead.” So says the official description of the video, which reminds us that the game is developed by Arkane Lyon, the studio behind Dishonored and Deathloop. It is also specified that it is a third-person single player game with mature content, set in the heart of Paris. Finally, it is remembered that it is developed in collaboration with Marvel Games.

It is difficult to say whether the logo at the end of the video is the definitive confirmation of the exclusive nature of the game, considering that it is normal for videos on the channels of gaming platforms to only have their logos, even if it is not clear why Microsoft should have accepted it as multiplatform, unless there are prior agreements made before the Zenimax acquisition.