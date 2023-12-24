According to well-known journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Marvel's Blade would still be a long way off, with a exit period which could be placed at the moment towards the 2027considering the organization of content that emerged from Disney.

Announced with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Marvel's Blade is the new game from Arkane Lyon, authors of Dishonored and Deathloop. From what we have discovered so far, it is a third person action gameset in a strange alternative Paris and centered on the figure of the half-vampire and vampire hunter Blade.

From the announcement it was already quite clear that the project was still in a preliminary stage of development, also considering how the first images published so far are only preparatory concept art, so Grubb's statement could be credible.