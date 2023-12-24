According to well-known journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Marvel's Blade would still be a long way off, with a exit period which could be placed at the moment towards the 2027considering the organization of content that emerged from Disney.
Announced with a teaser trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Marvel's Blade is the new game from Arkane Lyon, authors of Dishonored and Deathloop. From what we have discovered so far, it is a third person action gameset in a strange alternative Paris and centered on the figure of the half-vampire and vampire hunter Blade.
From the announcement it was already quite clear that the project was still in a preliminary stage of development, also considering how the first images published so far are only preparatory concept art, so Grubb's statement could be credible.
Based on what was reported by Jeff Grubb, VentureBeat journalist and practically constant presence in the gaming rumor mill, within the XboxEra podcast, it seems that Disney/Marvel have included the title within the productions planned for 2027, also if it is not entirely clear where the information comes from.
On the other hand, other rumors that emerged previously also claimed that the works could have started in January 2022, so the timing could actually be set for a still long wait.
In the meantime, the long discussion continues on whether the game could be Xbox exclusive or not, but the choice seems to be up to Bethesda, so the probability that it is is concrete.
#Marvel39s #Blade #release #date #distant #wellknown #insider
Leave a Reply