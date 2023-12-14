The co-creative director of Arkane LyonSebastien Mitton, showed the first illustrations of Marvel's Bladeagain exclusively regarding i concept art preparators for game development.
Although obviously these are not images relating to the actual video game, they serve to establish the fact style general of Marvel's Blade, and it seems that on this front Arkane Lyon is still in great shape, given the particular trait used and the decidedly original vision of the city of Paris.
The city has in fact futuristic grafts on some classic characteristics, with an almost cyberpunk science fiction vision but with peculiar technological elements.
After the announcement trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Marvel's Blade makes itself known a little better with these first concept art, although obviously they say little about the game itself but if nothing else they demonstrate the particular vision developed by Arkane for the game setting.
“In Marvel's Blade, Eric Brooks is the legendary Daylight, half-man, half-vampire, torn between the warm society of the living and the thirst for power of the undead,” reads the game's official abstract. “From Bethesda and Arkane Lyon, the studio that developed Dishonored and Deathloop, Marvel's Blade is a game third person single player set in the heart of Paris, in collaboration with Marvel Games”.
The announcement took everyone a bit by surprise, considering that many were expecting a Dishonored 3 from the team in question and certainly not a Marvel licensed game. There is a lot of curiosity at this point, while the discussion continues to hold sway over whether the game is an Xbox exclusive or not, given the lack of official information on the subject.
In the meantime, we can take a look at the style set by Arkane for its new game, which really seems promising. More information can be found in our in-depth special on Marvel's Blade.
