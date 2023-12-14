The co-creative director of Arkane LyonSebastien Mitton, showed the first illustrations of Marvel's Bladeagain exclusively regarding i concept art preparators for game development.

Although obviously these are not images relating to the actual video game, they serve to establish the fact style general of Marvel's Blade, and it seems that on this front Arkane Lyon is still in great shape, given the particular trait used and the decidedly original vision of the city of Paris.

The city has in fact futuristic grafts on some classic characteristics, with an almost cyberpunk science fiction vision but with peculiar technological elements.

After the announcement trailer at The Game Awards 2023, Marvel's Blade makes itself known a little better with these first concept art, although obviously they say little about the game itself but if nothing else they demonstrate the particular vision developed by Arkane for the game setting.