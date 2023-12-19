Marvel's Blade is the new game of Arkane Lyon which represents a notable novelty in terms of subject matter for the team, but still seems destined to follow some traditions also with regards to the technology used, considering that theengine basically it seems to be the same one used by the team for previous productions.

Based on what leaked from the CV of Thomas Mothe, senior Lighting artist at Arkane Lyon, Marvel's Blade seems to be based on Void Enginewhich is the same graphics engine used by the team for its previous productions, including Deathloop and Dishonored 2.

In turn, the Void Engine is based on the engine Tech 6or the engine developed by id Software internally and also used for the games of the team in question, which demonstrates the exchange of knowledge and technologies within the ZeniMax teams, now all within the Xbox Game Studios galaxy.