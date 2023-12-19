Marvel's Blade is the new game of Arkane Lyon which represents a notable novelty in terms of subject matter for the team, but still seems destined to follow some traditions also with regards to the technology used, considering that theengine basically it seems to be the same one used by the team for previous productions.
Based on what leaked from the CV of Thomas Mothe, senior Lighting artist at Arkane Lyon, Marvel's Blade seems to be based on Void Enginewhich is the same graphics engine used by the team for its previous productions, including Deathloop and Dishonored 2.
In turn, the Void Engine is based on the engine Tech 6or the engine developed by id Software internally and also used for the games of the team in question, which demonstrates the exchange of knowledge and technologies within the ZeniMax teams, now all within the Xbox Game Studios galaxy.
There is no shortage of connection points
Although the information is not confirmed, the choice would not be surprising: Arkane Lyon is now expert in the use of this graphics engine and this represents an ideal basis for the construction of Marvel's Blade, also considering that the characteristics of the game look partially similar to those of previous games.
According to what was reported by the developers, it should be a third-person action game set in a particular version of Paris, obviously inspired by the Blade Marvel comics. The view is therefore fundamentally different, but the characteristics could have something to do with Arkane's typical immersive sims.
