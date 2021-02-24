After the announcement of the Marvel’s Avengers version for Xbox Series X, the details have already been confirmed. And it seems that Xbox players will have fewer functions than those of PS5. Marvel’s Avengers in general did not turn out to be the success that Square Enix expected, having even generated losses for the publisher according to an official report. The game also lost 96% of players shortly after its launch.
The Marvel’s Avengers version for Xbox Series X and PS5 it’s the game’s second chance to show that it has more to offer. Additionally, Square has promised a number of additional content. These versions will finally arrive next month along with the new DLC.
Marvel’s Avengers ray tracing is missing from next-gen enhancements
Marvel’s Avengers Xbox Series X version lacks some features
The official Twitter tweeted a graphic where broke down the version of Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox Series X and PS5. The next-gen version of Xbox is basically similar to the PS5 but with a few differences that means less content for Xbox users. While the Xbox Series X will have native 4K in its native version (and 1440p in the S Series), it is not mentioned in the table that it has options for a performance mode or a 4K mode.
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Confirms Xbox Series X Improvements
Of course, the reason for this change compared to that of PS5 is not clarified. In addition to this, and the differences with the controller technology, there doesn’t seem to be any support for Spatial Audio either in the version of Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox Series X. The table with the Xbox characteristics was not released on the official Twitter, but was emailed to the players and published through the Twitter user Lion. The version of Marvel’s Avengers for Xbox Series X / S and PS5 will be released on March 18.
