Despite the fact that we recently saw new content for Marvel’s Avengersa new report has indicated that Crystal Dynamics game is still a flop, and this experience already has its days numbered.

According to Exputer, Marvel’s Avengers will not have some kind of support next yearthis is mainly due to a series of issues related to the game engine, the confusing direction of the experience, and the failure to meet the expectations that were held for the title in 2022.

Specifically, it has been mentioned that the first problem Crystal Dynamics faced was the use of its engine, Foundation, since it when used for the online multiplayer experience guidelines, a number of issues arose. Along with this, it has been pointed out that time and resources were lost when teaching new staff how the study tools work.

Unfortunately, the story does not end here, since by not meeting the sales and qualifications goals, the bonds were canceledand the extra work has not been paid, thus demoralizing the employees who continue to support Marvel’s Avengers. Similarly, it has been pointed out that the departure of Brian Wagoner, who took over the experience during its disastrous launch, marks the end of support for the title, which will end next year. Thus, there are no plans to create and release more content with a view to 2024.

Finally, it has been pointed out that the team could not take advantage of the popularity of series like She-Hulk, to create additional content. This was something we saw in part with the arrival of Mighty Thor near the release of Thor: Love and Thunderbut it never materialized in the way that was expected.

Thus, It looks like the Winter Soldier content may well be the last to hit the game.. A real pity. On related topics, you can learn more about Winter Soldier’s arrival in the game here. Similarly, Avengers: Secret Wars It will not be the story that fans expect.

This is a pity. Marvel’s Avengers it had great potential. A couple of days ago I tried to play a game, but it was impossible to find people to play. I hope there is at least a good ending to this story.

