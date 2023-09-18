Marvel’s Avengers has now reached the end of its run, with support deactivated and the title that will totally come removed from stores at the end of the month, but those still interested can purchase it now at a very discounted pricethanks to the promotions in which the game was included.
Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition is currently available at 90% off Xbox Store And PlayStation Storewhere it costs 4.99 euros on both Xbox and PlayStation, and on Steam where the price is even lower, reaching 3.99 euros.
Since this is a live service, deactivating support obviously means that the game is fundamentally closed, but if you proceed with the purchase it is still possible to take part in all the content inserted so far for the Campaign.
Marvel’s Avengers still has hours of playable content
Marvel’s Avengers will continue to be playable in single and multiplayer for all those who have purchased it, so this could still be a good opportunity to buy it and play it, considering that the Campaign still guarantees a considerable amount of hours of gameplay.
The closure of support means that no more new content will be added, while the removal from the market also indicates that support will probably be very limited from now on, if not due to any large flaws that need to be fixed, but due to the price at which the game will be available. find now it might still be worth it.
The announcement about the closure of Marvel’s Avengers came last January, after the game did not reach (for a change) the objectives set by Square Enix. As we have seen, update 2.8 ended support and made almost all items free.
