Marvel’s Avengers has now reached the end of its run, with support deactivated and the title that will totally come removed from stores at the end of the month, but those still interested can purchase it now at a very discounted pricethanks to the promotions in which the game was included.

Marvel’s Avengers Definitive Edition is currently available at 90% off Xbox Store And PlayStation Storewhere it costs 4.99 euros on both Xbox and PlayStation, and on Steam where the price is even lower, reaching 3.99 euros.

Since this is a live service, deactivating support obviously means that the game is fundamentally closed, but if you proceed with the purchase it is still possible to take part in all the content inserted so far for the Campaign.