Winter Soldier finally has one exit date in Marvel’s Avengers: The new character will be available as part of theupdate 2.7starting November 29.

Announced in August, Bucky Barnes will make his action game debut at Eidos Montreal in conjunction with theCloning Lab eventin which we will have to face MODOK again, brought back to life by Monica Rappaccini and completely out of control.

The event stands as a new endgame content in which we will have to put an end to the threat of the famous villain: to do this it will be necessary to create a highly spectacular battle and we will need to be part of a team to be able to beat him once and for all.

Marvel’s Avengers, the Winter Soldier artwork

The Winter Soldier is a character well known to Marvel fans: Captain America’s childhood friend, he was subjected to mind control by Hydra but has now returned to his faculties and sided with the Avengers.

Equipped with a powerful bionic arm, Winter Soldier boasts extraordinary fighting skills, which we will be able to discover by controlling the character and which in many ways refer to the fighting style of the aforementioned Captain America and Black Widow.