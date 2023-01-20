It has been mentioned for a long time that the game of Marvel’s Avengers is going to end its respective support soon, and that is due to the disastrous reception that was for dedicating itself to being a game as a service. That caused users to give it bad reviews, as well as abandonment by those who started trying it after a short time.

It has recently been revealed that the game portal is redesigned, and there will be no additions to the title after the 2.8 update which is due on March 31st. For its part, support for the game will end as of September 30th, the individual will continue, as well as the multiplayer, but these still do not have a closing date.

It is worth mentioning that Square Enix has recently sold to Crystal Dynamics, who have developed this video game, and perhaps it may be because they did not do the best job possible. One of the main problems was that it was not so clear how it was going to work, and in the end it ended up being a disappointment by requiring online almost all the time.

Remember that Marvel’s Avengers Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: If this game had been dedicated to prioritizing the individual experience like Gotham Knights, it might have done much better. This is proof that licensed games of this type require that story and action factor, just that.