The study had been widely criticized for a fact that was added by mistake in the last update.

A couple of days ago we echoed a rather rude error that has come with the latest update of Marvel’s Avengers, the video game developed by Crystal Dynamics based on the superhero universe of the “dream factory”. Basically, what happened was that personal data of the players appeared next to the character, such as username or IP address. This could have quite damaging consequences, for example if a streamer retransmits a game and his IP appears on the screen, since hackers or knowledgeable users could do some mischief with that information.

It was a critical bug, but Crystal Dynamics fixed it in a few hoursIt seems a fact typical of any villain in the Marvel universeBut it has been real and has continued to happen until recently, hitting PS5 users especially hard. Those responsible for the game, who first apologized for what happened, have worked with moderation and have solved the problem, publishing a new patch that is no longer available. In the end, the heroes always win.

Logically, it is a fairly serious error and it should not have happened, but from Crystal Dynamics they have worked quickly to solve it. First giving advice and asking players for caution when broadcasting. And then definitively solving it in less than 48 hours.

A story with a happy ending and now the study can focus on the numerous plans they have for their game as a service for the next several months. In addition to technical improvements and new content, the most anticipated DLC will be the one that will include Black Panther and the Wakanda environments.

