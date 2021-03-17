Marvel’s avengers it is nowhere near jumping to the next generation of consoles and to that we must add that we will also have the arrival of one of the characters that, at least in the comics, has been a member of this group for a long time.

Yes, after a more or less long wait, Clint barton, better known as Hawkeye, will finally join Marvel’s avengers. Yes, we already have Kate bishop from before, but, this character was missing and that’s pretty good for Marvel comics readers.

Now, by now you know you have a Hawkeye a little bit of Ronin and a bow and arrow focused attack, yet what else can you get to make the experience that much more engaging? Well, in the Next Gen version of Marvel’s avengers not only will we have more attractive graphics, we will also take advantage of the DualSense.

Version of PS5 of Marvel’s avengers you will take advantage of the haptic functions offered by the DualSense in a very particular way, especially with Hawkeye and his bow, a detail that you really feel when playing and brings new detail to the game.

When is the next gen version of Marvel’s Avengers coming out?

As we told you, the version Next Gen of Marvel’s avengers It is just around the corner. How much? Well, March 18 will be the time when you can enjoy the improved version of this game on Playstation 5 Y Xbox series x.

Now, remember that the update is free. How does it work? If you have Marvel’s avengers in PS5 in digital, you have to go to PlayStation Store and download the version. The process is similar if you have it physical, but you need the disk as a kind of key.

On the side of Xbox Series X or S the matter is simpler, because the update is installed automatically and tells you that it is already Next Gen with the X and S on the cover of the game thanks to Smart Delivery. If you do not have Marvel’s avengers, you can buy it for either of the two consoles because the game is already available.



