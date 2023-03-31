Marvel’s Avengers receives today theupdate 2.8That ends the support of the game and makes almost all items free in the marketplace, as well as exponentially increasing the strength of the characters for one last, spectacular foray.

As we know, Marvel’s Avengers will officially close in September, but the game will remain accessible in both single player and multiplayer modes, though it’s unclear for exactly how long.

Based on an important license, Marvel’s Avengers unfortunately embraced a live service structure which immediately proved to be very limiting for the experience, which in terms of the single player campaign certainly had something to say and boasted sequences of great impact .

The failure of the project therefore arises as a great regret for Square Enix, which in general was unable to make the best use of its Western studios and at a certain point sold them to Embracer Group, with the related intellectual properties.