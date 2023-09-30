Today is the last day to purchase Marvel’s Avengers of Crystal Dynamics which will later be removed from stores digital. Developed under Square Enix, the game never achieved the desired success, despite the various updates published over the years, becoming one of the symbols of the difficulties for many development teams in moving to the live service model after having done something else, especially games single player adventure.

This is your last chance to purchase Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Avengers is currently sold at 90% off, at least on SteamWhere purchase the definitive edition for only €3.99. It’s a shame that there are no offers whatsoever on consoles at the moment.

Launched on September 4, 2020, Marvel’s Avengers is a third-person action game starring the Avengers. Overall it’s not a terrible game, but the adoption of the live service model and a certain repetitiveness of the action, due to the need to do a lot of grinding to make the characters grow, made it a failure, even though the license made one think of a sure shot for Square Enixwho then sold the game to Embracer Group.

The launch of new characters was of little use and the patches with adjustments to the mechanics did nothing, which in some cases only completely exacerbated the situation.