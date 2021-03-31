Following the inclusion of a new superhero, such as Hawkeye, and new missions, fans of Marvel’s avengers they are still waiting for the content pace to accelerate so that they can enjoy the game in a less sporadic way. And in part, one way to incentivize play is by introducing new objectives to unlock. Marvel’s Avengers will add costumes inspired by the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although these arrive as items that can be purchased in store.
Via twitter It has been confirmed that several outfits will be introduced for superheroes inspired by the films of the films that have made this Marvel universe grow so much. While one of the big complaints they had in their presentation was caused by the movies, and the lack of similarity, now they want to get a little closer to have a certain claim.
We will host the Red Room Takeover event this spring! Includes rewards like animated dog tags, outfits inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a deadly HARM room hacked by Yelena Belova, and more secrets to unlock.
As can be seen, Marvel’s Avengers to Add Costumes Inspired by Marvel Cinematic Universe Movies as part of a new update that will arrive in the spring and will be associated with a new event. It is intended that the rewards are more attractive to get users to want to continue playing. One attempt has been the arrival of improvements for the new generation of consoles, obtaining an important qualitative leap and, above all, reducing waiting times. Now, you have to try to be attractive with content, and this seems like a curious initiative.
Black Panther will arrive at Marvel’s Avengers at the end of the year
Now, do not think that we are abusing microtransactions again, because from Crystal Dynamics they ensure that these appearances can be obtained with the credits of the game. Surely many were thinking that these appearances could be obtained at the conclusion of a mission, but in reality, you will have to earn those credits to be able to acquire them through the in-game store.
To clarify, Marvel Cinematic Universe-inspired outfits will be available exclusively on the Marketplace for purchase with credits.
Marvel’s Avengers is available for Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as Google Stadia and PC. We will have to closely monitor the progress of Crystal Dynamics, which presented its roadmap for the support that this game will have in the coming months.
